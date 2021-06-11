Everything you know about CRM is changing. Gear up for expert industry insights, current trends, and an extraordinary community of like-minded people.

In today’s economy, first-order platforms are pocketing the largest share of customer access. To retain direct customer relationships and regain margins, modern-day brands need to utilize their CRM insights to their maximum potential: that’s why we’ve created the Heroes of CRM Conference.

​

Win a Speaker Slot

​

Are you a CRM hero? We’re looking for outstanding operational experts in the field of CRM who want to share their knowledge and insights at Heroes of CRM Conference 2021. You will join renowned marketing and CRM experts such as Dr. Florian Heinemann (Project A) and Björn Sjut (Finc3) on stage.

​

If you have valuable insights to share, submit your proposal until February 28, 2021. Please briefly pitch your topic – whether it’s on best practices, creative campaigns, new channels, or whatever excites you in your daily business. Slots are very limited so don’t miss out on your chance to rescue CRM!

​

​