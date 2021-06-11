 
02.jpg

HEROES OF CRM

CONFERENCE 2021

June 11, 2021, Festsaal Kreuzberg

The New Wave of CRM

Everything you know about CRM is changing. Gear up for expert industry insights, current trends, and an extraordinary community of like-minded people.

What You Can Expect

In today’s economy, first-order platforms are pocketing the largest share of customer access. To retain direct customer relationships and regain margins, modern-day brands need to utilize their CRM insights to their maximum potential: that’s why we’ve created the Heroes of CRM Conference.

 

  • See top-notch speakers from various industries
     

  • Learn about the latest CRM trends
     

  • Get inspired to create effective campaigns

Tickets available now.
Super Early Bird Tickets on sale until September 30!

Get your ticket!

Schedule

9:00

Accreditation & Breakfast Snacks

9:30

Official Welcome

9:45

Speeches & Deep Dives

11:15

Coffee Break

11:30

Speeches & Deep Dives

13:00

Lunch

14:30

Speeches & Deep Dives

16:45

Coffee Break

17:10

Speeches & Deep Dives

17:50

Secret Speaker

18:30

DJ Music & Networking

19:00

Dinner Snacks

20:00 – Open End

Live Band

 

Win a Speaker Slot

Are you a CRM hero? We’re looking for outstanding operational experts in the field of CRM who want to share their knowledge and insights at Heroes of CRM Conference 2021. You will join renowned marketing and CRM experts such as Dr. Florian Heinemann (Project A) and Björn Sjut (Finc3) on stage.

If you have valuable insights to share, submit your proposal until February 28, 2021. Please briefly pitch your topic – whether it’s on best practices, creative campaigns, new channels, or whatever excites you in your daily business. Slots are very limited so don’t miss out on your chance to rescue CRM!

 

Partners

CrossEngage Partner
b.telligent Partner
NEXUS United Partner
Minubo Partner
Gpredictive Partner
trbo Partner
optilyz Partner
Commanders Act
CDP-Institute-website-white-01.png

Media Partner

The Customer Data Platform Institute is a vendor-neutral organization dedicated to helping marketers manage customer data.

Tickets now available!

 